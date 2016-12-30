Rose Valley scam: TMC MP Tapas Pal arrested by CBI

In the morning Pal, a Lok Sabha MP from Krishannagar in Nadia, appeared before the special investigation team of the CBI.

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested another Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal on Friday, this time in connection with the Rose Valley scam. This is also the first time when a Trinamool parliamentarian has been held in this scam. Three days ago he was summoned by the CBI to appear at its office in CGO Complex of Salt Lake for questioning.

In the morning Pal, a Lok Sabha MP from Krishannagar in Nadia, appeared before the special investigation team of the CBI. He was accompanied by his wife and lawyers. The SIT officers asked him about his association with Rose Valley and its owner Goutam Kundu who was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and has been in judicial custody.

They also questioned on him why and how many times he took money from Rose Valley Group, according to sources. During the investigation the CBI found that Pal served as a director of the film division of the ponzi scheme firm for six months and took hefty amounts of money in cash on one pretext or the other.

Kundu, before his arrest, told the media that Pal served in the film division of his firm in 2011. Pal however claimed that he did not take money from Rose Valley, during his two rounds of questioning which lasted for around four hours. He will be produced at the court on Saturday. The CBI will seek his remand for custody interrogation.