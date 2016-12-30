Friday, Dec 30, 2016 | Last Update : 06:22 AM IST

Nawaz Sharif wishes Sushma Swaraj speedy recovery

Sushma Swaraj had visited Islamabad last December for the Heart of Asia conference there during which she had met Sharif.

 Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has wished speedy recovery to external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, who underwent a kidney transplant recently. According to news agency reports, Mr Sharif wrote a letter to Ms. Swaraj wishing her quick recovery. The external affairs minister had undergone a kidney transplant at AIIMS on December 10 and was discharged on December 19 from the hospital.

Ms Sushma Swaraj had visited Islamabad last December for the Heart of Asia conference there during which she had met Mr. Sharif.

The Pakistan PM’s gesture comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed birthday greetings to Mr. Sharif on December 25. Indo-Pak ties have nosedived sharply this year after the warmth in ties last December.

