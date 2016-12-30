Friday, Dec 30, 2016 | Last Update : 06:20 PM IST

Modi launches 'BHIM' App, distributes prizes in lucky draw

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 30, 2016, 4:52 pm IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2016, 5:57 pm IST

Modi distributed prizes to those who have made contributions to promote digital payments in the country.

Modi launched the e-wallet app ‘BHIM’ to make digital payments easier. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Modi launched the e-wallet app ‘BHIM’ to make digital payments easier. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Speaking at the Digi-Dhan Mela in New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the two schemes announced to reward small traders and customers – Lucky Grahak Yojana and Digi Dhan Vyapar Yojana – are a Christmas gift to the nation.

“Prizes will be given to those who make transactions of more than Rs 50 and less than Rs 3000, so that the poor can win,” Modi said.

“Over the 100 day period, several families will be given the prizes. These schemes were launched to benefit poor,” Modi added.

He said that the mega draw will take place on April 14, the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Earlier, Modi launched the e-wallet app ‘BHIM’ to make digital payments easier, and distributed prizes to those who have made contributions to promote digital payments in the country, following a lucky draw.

“Launch of the BHIM App is significant. In addition to his role in making of the Constitution, Dr Ambedkar was also a great economist. His thesis offers significant insights of various economic issues,” Modi said claiming that a revolution was underway in the country.

Stating that the poor were once called ‘angootha chaap’ (illiterate people who only knew to sign using thumb impressions), Modi said the BHIM App would soon enable the poor to use just thumb impressions to pay.

Asserting that furthering digital connectivity would do wonders for the nation, Modi said the biggest boon of technology is that it can empower the poor.

