Friday, Dec 30, 2016 | Last Update : 01:28 PM IST

India, All India

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia’s office burgled; laptops, documents stolen

PTI
Published : Dec 30, 2016, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Dec 30, 2016, 12:33 pm IST

Two computers, letter pad, hard disk, documents, digital video recorder of CCTV camera were stolen by the burglars.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)
 Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's office in Vinod Nagar area of his Patparganj constituency in east Delhi has been burgled, with the thieves decamping with computers, laptops, documents, CCTV camera DVR among others, police said on Friday.

"Some materials have been stolen from the reception area of the office which is in the process of being shifted. The burglary is expected to have taken place late last night. The matter is being probed," said a senior police officer.

Two computers, letter pad, hard disk, documents, digital video recorder of CCTV camera among others were stolen by the burglars who entered the premises by breaking the lock of the office, sources said.

Police said they received a burglary call at around 9:20 AM following which a team was sent to the spot.

"The whole office was ransacked and we are trying to ascertain what others item are missing. The office was locked at 2:30 AM yesterday, In-charge of the office Upendra said.

The matter is being probed, police added.

Tags: manish sisodia, burglary, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

World's highest bridge opens in China

2

'We should never be inspired from Indians': Mahira says in viral video

3

Shocking footage shows owner dragging and dumping pup

4

Watch: Pak lawmaker thrashed by teenager during event

5

Kerala canine walks with Sabarimala pilgrim for 600 kms

more

Editors' Picks

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (Photo: PTI/File)

Major humiliation for BJP: UP mayor refers to Vajpayee as 'deceased' leader

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

The Censor Board was too generous with numeorus films as far as suggesting cuts were concerned.

Yearender 2016: Was the Censor Board overactive this year?

Numerous celebrities were seen at a Christmas bash thrown by Farah Ali Khan. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars come down for Farah Ali Khan's Christmas bash

Numerous Bollywood stars were present at the launch of Esha Amin's new label on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town ladies come out in their fashionable best

Bollywood celebrities were snapped outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sidharth, Zareen, Gautam step out for dinner

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham