'Not under our jurisdiction': What led to delay in filing complaint for Hyd vet

There was a difference of four and a half hours when attempts were made to file a complaint and when the complaint was filed.

The victim's sister along with her colleagues reached the spot within half an hour. When she was unable to find the victim at the spot, she proceeded to the RGIA police station which is less than ten minutes from the Shamshabad police station. (Photo: File)
 The victim's sister along with her colleagues reached the spot within half an hour. When she was unable to find the victim at the spot, she proceeded to the RGIA police station which is less than ten minutes from the Shamshabad police station.

New Delhi: According to a press note released by the Cyberabad cops, a complaint of a 'missing person' was received at 3.10 am at Shamshabad Police Station.

The statement says that the victim called her sister at 9.22 pm and gave information about her whereabouts along with the features of the accused. She also told her sister she was 'scared.'

To this, her sister asked the victim to remain at the toll. The next time when the sister tried to reach the victim was at 9:44 pm, when her phone was switched off. 

According to a report by Firstpost, the victim's sister along with her colleagues reached the spot within half an hour. When she was unable to find the victim at the spot, she proceeded to the RGIA police station which is less than ten minutes from the location where the crime took place.

The vet's sister was told by the officials to approach the Shamshabad police station. The cops at RGIA, reportedly told her that the toll plaza wasn't under the jurisdiction and that they couldn't help her, only the Shamshabad Rural Police station could, while the crime was underway just 10 minutes from the station.

The victim's sister then went to Shamashabad Rural police station where the arguments about the jurisdiction continued, Firspost reported. The press note from the cops mentions that the complaint was registered at '3.10 am'. This suggests a four and a half-hour after the victim's sister approached the RGIA police station.

The law mandates that a police station can register a complaint immediately even if it doesn’t fall under its jurisdiction, and later forward it to the concerned police station, the Firspost mentioned.

Nowhere does the law mandate evasion of responsibility in the face of a matter of such urgency.

