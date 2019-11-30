13 Jharkhand seats to vote today, tough fight for BJP

The Hemant Soren-led JMM is considered a tough opponent with a stronghold in the state’s tribal belt.

Patna: Thirteen constituencies in Jharkhand will go to the polls on Saturday, November 30, in the first phase of elections. The seats for which voting will be held on Saturday are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lokhardagga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishunpur, Chatraour, Hussainabad, Garhwa, and Bhawnathpur.

Political analysts say the ruling BJP may face a tough challenge from its opponent Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which has formed a grand alliance with the Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

The Hemant Soren-led JMM is considered a tough opponent with a stronghold in the state’s tribal belt. The first phase is also crucial for the BJP as it won six of the 13 seats in the 2014 Assembly polls.