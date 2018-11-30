The Asian Age | News

Friday, Nov 30, 2018

India, All India

Watch: KCR loses cool at man in Telangana rally, Cong calls him 'dictator'

ANI
Published : Nov 30, 2018, 3:35 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2018, 3:35 pm IST

KCR lost his cool on a youth, who asked him about 12 per cent reservations for Muslims - an assurance he gave in 2014.

Infuriated by the man, TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao asked him to sit down, accusing him of doing 'Tamasha' or a gimmick. (Photo: File | PTI)
 Infuriated by the man, TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao asked him to sit down, accusing him of doing 'Tamasha' or a gimmick. (Photo: File | PTI)

Kagaznagar (Telangana): Telangana caretaker chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is facing the heat for misbehaving with a man at an election rally.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) condemned Rao's behaviour and called him a "dictator".

The party tweeted, "Drunk with power, KCR acts like a dictator. Mr KCR, you are answerable to the people of Telangana. Arrogance and dictatorship have no space in a democracy!"

Rao on Thursday had lost his cool on a youth, who asked him about 12 per cent reservations for Muslims - an assurance the leader gave to the community in 2014.

 

 

KCR, as he is commonly called, was addressing a public meeting at Kagaznagar, when a man from the crowd stood up and asked him about his promise.

Infuriated by the man, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief asked him to sit down, accusing him of doing 'Tamasha' or a gimmick. "Yes, I will talk about it but you just sit down," KCR told the youth.

It was then KCR burst out at him. "Baito. Tera baap ko bolunga na. Baito," said the leader to the voter, adding that he would explain about it to even his father.

After coming under heavy criticism, the Telangana caretaker chief minister blamed his detractors and stated that the opposition parties could have set up the man in the rally.

"A rival party making a person drink and sending him to this meeting cannot be ruled out. It happens," said KCR.

The legislative assembly election in Telangana is scheduled to be held on December 7, with the counting of votes scheduled to begin on December 11.

Tags: k chandrashekar rao, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), telangana, telangana assembly elections 2018
Location: India, Telangana

