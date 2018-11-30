Shiv Sena to hold ‘Shila Pujan’ for temple in Ayodhya

State Shiv Sena chief Anil Singh said that the ‘shila pujan’ programme will begin from December 6 which will be celebrated as ‘Vijay Diwas’.

Lucknow: The Shiv Sena seems determined to keep the Ayodhya temple fire burning bright till the next general elections.

The Shiv Sena has now decided to hold “Shila Pujan” programmes in every district where people will be asked to donate brocks that will be “worshipped” and then taken to Ayodhya for temple construction.

“In every district, our workers will collect the bricks and bring them to Lucknow after ‘shila pujan’. These bricks will then be collectively taken to Ayodhya as an offering for the temple,” he said.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, during his Ayodhya visit last week, had handed over a silver brick as a symbolic gesture to the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.