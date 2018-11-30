'Not Ayodhya, need debt waiver': Farmers to walk to Parliament today

The police have made special arrangements for the protest with 3,500 personnel pressed into service.

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) members and farmers arrive for a two-day rally to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Thousands of farmers from all across the country began a 2-day protest in Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on Thursday with demands including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce among others.

The protesting farmers plan to walk to the Parliament today.

Gaining support from the Left and a number of farmer groups, they marched to Ramlila Maidan from five different locations.

Here are the big points to this story: