Muzaffarpur shelter case: Magistrate attaches properties of Brajesh Thakur's wife

ANI
Published : Nov 30, 2018, 7:50 pm IST
District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur ordered attachment of properties of Brajesh Thakur's wife and six other members of Seva Sankalp Samiti.

 Brajesh Thakur came under scrutiny after a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences revealed that the residents at his Muzzafarpur shelter home were sexually abused. (Photo: File | PTI)

Muzzafarpur: In a fresh turn of developments, the District Magistrate of Muzaffarpur on Friday ordered to attach the properties of accused Brajesh Thakur's wife and six other members of the Seva Sankalp Samiti in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case.

Brajesh Thakur came under scrutiny after a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) revealed that the residents at his Muzzafarpur shelter home were sexually abused. Notably, it was this organisation's report which revealed that as many as 40 girls have fallen prey to sexual abuse at the shelter home.

On August 11, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had detained accused Brajesh Thakur's son after questioning him in connection with the case, after a team of CBI and Central Forensic Science Laboratory reached the Muzaffarpur shelter home to investigate the alleged sexual abuse case.

The investigative agency had earlier frozen the bank accounts of Brajesh Thakur and also investigated his properties and bank balance.

Thakur, however, has denied all charges levelled on him and claimed that he was being falsely implicated for planning to join the Congress.

Tags: brajesh thakur, muzaffarpur shelter home rape case
Location: India, Bihar, Muzaffarpur

