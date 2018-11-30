The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:10 PM IST

India, All India

G20 summit: PM Modi meets Chinese Prez Xi, discusses bilateral ties

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2018, 8:04 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2018, 8:04 pm IST

PM Modi started off his second day by taking part in BRICS Leaders Informal Meeting at the Alvear Palace Hotel.

Modi told Xi that he was looking forward to host him for an informal summit next year. (Photo: @PMO/Twitter)
  Modi told Xi that he was looking forward to host him for an informal summit next year. (Photo: @PMO/Twitter)

Buenos Aires: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit here and discussed how to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

The two leaders have met twice after their informal summit in the Chinese city of Wuhan in April -- once at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in June in China's Qingdao and the second time at the BRICS summit in South Africa's Johannesburg in July. 

Modi told Xi that he was looking forward to host him for an informal summit next year. 

"Today's meeting will be important in proving a direction in terms of strengthening our relations," Modi said. "Such initiatives are helpful in maintaining the momentum," the prime minister said, adding that there "have been two review meetings -- in Qingdao and in Johannesburg." 

"I express my heartiest thanks to you (President Xi) for taking out time for this meeting," he said. 

After the meeting, the PMO tweeted that the two leaders held productive discussions. 

 

Tags: pm modi, g20 summit, china's president xi jinping

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 8C review: Incredible battery complimenting a beautiful handset

2

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

3

Twilight fan reveals how Edward impregnated Bella despite being a vampire

4

UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list

5

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham