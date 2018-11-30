The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 30, 2018 | Last Update : 05:25 PM IST

India, All India

Farmers not seeking 'free gifts' from govt, says Rahul Gandhi at Delhi rally

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2018, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2018, 4:48 pm IST

The Congress president addressed a huge gathering of protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar and called for a farm loan waiver.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Jantar Mantar on Friday in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Jantar Mantar on Friday in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The leaders of all opposition parties stand united with farmers in ensuring their good future, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Friday and called for a farm loan waiver.

Addressing a gathering of protesting farmers at Jantar Mantar, he said no one will be able to silence the voice of farmers and youth. If the Indian government insults them, then they will ensure its removal, Gandhi said. 

He added that the farmers were not seeking a "free gift" from the government by asking for a farm loan waiver. They were only asking for what's due to them, the Congress chief asserted. 

"If this government can waive Rs 3.5 lakh crore loans of 15 big industrialists, why can't the loans of crores of farmers in the country be waived?" he asked. 

Tags: farmers protest, delhi, farmers march, ramlila maidan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Honor 8C review: Incredible battery complimenting a beautiful handset

2

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

3

Twilight fan reveals how Edward impregnated Bella despite being a vampire

4

UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list

5

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham