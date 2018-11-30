The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 30, 2018 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

India, All India

Curtail terror, turn secular for cordial ties with India: Army Chief to Pak

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2018, 2:10 pm IST

‘They have turned Pakistan into an Islamic country,' Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said.

Army Chief Bipin Rawat was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade of the 135th course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. (Photo: ANI):
 Army Chief Bipin Rawat was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade of the 135th course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune. (Photo: ANI):

Pune: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said Pakistan must curtail terror activities on its soil and develop itself as a secular state if it wanted cordial relations with India.

He also said the Indian Army was not yet ready to have women in combat roles.

Rawat was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Passing Out Parade of the 135th course at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune.

Asked about a recent statement of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan about his country willing to take two steps for every step forward by India, Rawat said the neighbouring nation should first take steps to curtail terror activities on its soil.

"I would like to tell Pakistan to initiate that first step (curtailing terror). In the past, India has taken several steps. When we say terror is being harboured in your country, show some action by curtailing terror activities which are used against India," Rawat advised Pakistan.

On Imran Khan's statement as to why India and Pakistan could not be friends when Germany and France could be good neighbours, Rawat said the neighbouring country first needed to see its internal condition.

"They have turned Pakistan into an Islamic country. If they want cordial relations with India, they will have to develop themselves as a secular state," Rawat said.

"How can you say that we can stay together when you are an Islamic state? India is a secular state and for us to stay together, both of us will have to be secular. If they are willing to become secular like us, I think they have an opportunity," he added.

Speaking about assigning combat roles to women in the armed forces, Rawat said, "We are not yet ready for that as facilities have to be created within the armed forces and women also need to be prepared for that kind of hardships. It is not easy. Let us not compare ourselves with western nations. The western nations are more open," he said.

"Yes, we may be more open in our big cities, but our Army personnel are not coming from big cities only. They are coming from rural areas too, where the intermingling, which is expected, is still not there," the Army chief added.

"Women officers are being inducted in all the three services. But what we have to decide is whether some of them can be given permanent commission. The Army too has taken a call that there are some aspects, some fields, where we need some kind of continuity and permanency. In a command-oriented Army, male officers do not fit the bill everywhere. The Army needs language interpreters as military diplomacy is gaining ground. The basic requirement is understanding the language while talking to other nations, military to military. So we are looking for women as interpreters," he said.

Rawat added that there were several other fields where the Army was thinking of inducting women.

Tags: army chief, bipin rawat, pakistan, indian army, imran khan, indo-pak ties
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

MOST POPULAR

1

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

2

Twilight fan reveals how Edward impregnated Bella despite being a vampire

3

UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list

4

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

5

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham