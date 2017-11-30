The Asian Age | News

Mulayam’s daughter-in-law dances to Padmavati tune, sparks row

Aparna is apparently dancing on the Ghoomar song at the engagement ceremony of her younger brother Aman Bisht.

Mulayam Singh's daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has created a new controversy — this time it is her dance.

A video of Aparna Yadav dancing to the Ghoomar song of controversial film Padmavati has gone viral on the social media.

Aparna is apparently dancing on the Ghoomar song at the engagement ceremony of her younger brother Aman Bisht. The engagement ceremony was held at a local hotel in Lucknow two days ago.

Local Rajput organisations are now up in arms against Aparna Yadav and are questioning her sensitivity in performing on the song that is one of the major causes of the uproar over Padmavati.

Himanshu Singh of Rajput Shaurya Foundation in Lucknow said, “It shows how insensitive Aparna Yadav is. Why did she have to perform on a song that has miffed the entire Rajput community? It is very surprising since she is a Thakur herself.”

Aparna is being trolled on the social media for her sisterly act.

Tags: aparna yadav, mulayam singh yadav, ghoomar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

