Mamata accuses BJP of destabilising state admin, asks people to be alert

Banerjee alleges,'BJP is also in the habit of engineering riots or a similar situation in a peaceful state where party does not have base.'

Gosaba: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the state administration and asked people to be alert against provocation that might foment communal problem in the state.

Addressing a gathering after her brief meeting with the South 24 Parganas district administration in Gosaba, Banerjee also asked police officials to remain alert on the issue.

"I must tell you repeatedly to keep a close vigil in your locality, especially on any outsider or stranger. If you see anything odd, draw the attention of the police immediately," Banerjee said.

The Trinamool Congress president cautioned people not to fall into any trap of provocation or false campaign that might invite bitterness and enmity among people.

Attacking the BJP, she said, "There is a government at the centre that is more busy in giving lectures than doing works to benefit the people."

"The BJP is also in the habit of engineering riots or a similar situation in a peaceful state where the party does not have base," Banerjee alleged.

The chief minister also criticised the erstwhile Left Front Government for allegedly leaving the state debt-trapped.

Announcing a number of development programmes for the Sundarbans, she said a new district would soon be created bifurcating the existing South 24-Parganas district.

Elaborating various development programmes undertaken by her government in the state, Banerjee said, "Our government has not done anything which might hurt people belonging to any particular religion, caste or creed."

Banerjee also asked her party workers and leaders to work together forgetting differences among themselves.