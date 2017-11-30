IMD issues Ockhi cyclone alert for Lakshadweep Islands, heavy rainfall in Kerala, TN

TN State Disaster Management Agency said that the depression is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

Chennai: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued cyclone alert for Lakshadweep islands called Cyclone Ockhi and 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' over south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala during the next 24 hours.

The report said, "The depression over Comorin area has moved 'west-northwestwards' and further intensified into a deep depression".

IMD bulletin forecasts deep depression to turn in cyclonic storm. For details see attachment. Follow @tnsdma for updates pic.twitter.com/VRmrJm6RXK — TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 30, 2017

Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Agency said that the depression is likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours.

Kanyakumari district since Wednesday night has witnessed heavy winds and has received 34 mm average rainfall till present.

Heavy winds with speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely along and off Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli,Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram and Pudukottai coasts.

Depression over Comorin area intensifies into deep depression.Likely to form into a cyclonic storm during next 12 hours. #Kanyakumari, #Tuticorin #Ramanathpuram fishermen advised not to venture into Sea. See attachment for more details. pic.twitter.com/A3LrCGF2aR — TN SDMA (@tnsdma) November 30, 2017

There were also reports of atleast 50 trees being uprooted by strong winds. At two locations, mobile towers were damaged.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep islands.

Schools in seven districts of the state including Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Virudhunagar were closed.