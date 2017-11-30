The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 30, 2017 | Last Update : 04:54 PM IST

India, All India

Former Defence Minister AK Antony hospitalised, suffers minor haemorrhage

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2017, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2017, 3:55 pm IST

76-year-old Congress leader from Kerala was the defence minister during the UPA regime. He is the longest serving defence minister of India.

Antony is the longest serving defence minister of India. (Photo: PTI)
 Antony is the longest serving defence minister of India. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Defence Minister AK Antony was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday after he suffered a "minor" brain haemorrhage.

"He was admitted on Wednesday afternoon. He has suffered a minor brain haemorrhage after falling down at his home," said a doctor on the condition of anonymity.

The 76-year-old Congress leader from Kerala was the defence minister during the UPA regime. Having served for more than seven years, Antony is the longest serving defence minister of India.

Earlier this month, he had criticised the centre for not accommodating the Rohingyas and cited the example of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who "insisted on protecting" refugees from Bangladesh.

"When more than one crore refugees came to India from Bangladesh in the 1970s, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi insisted on protecting them by disregarding the mighty seventh fleet of the US," Antony had said while speaking at the launch of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists, Delhi.

Tags: ak antony hospitalised, upa govt, former defence minister, brain haemorrhage
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mark Ruffalo calls violence against women 'epidemic', says they are #NotInvisible

2

Google invaded iPhone users' privacy in UK, faces mass legal action: Report

3

All you need to know about Bitcoin cryptocurrency

4

Farmer in MP rushed to hospital with metal cup pushed up his rectum by quacks

5

Grammys nominations: Ed Sheeran snubbed for major categories, Jay-Z tops nods

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham