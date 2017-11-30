The Asian Age | News

Delhi most unsafe, tops crime chart among 19 major cities

PTI
Published : Nov 30, 2017, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2017, 5:16 pm IST

Delhi has got dubious distinction of topping the list in cases of murder, kidnapping, abduction,juveniles in conflict and economic offences.

 The national capital recorded the highest crime rate 182.1 compared to the national average of 77.2. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi has reported the maximum number of rape cases amongst 19 major cities at 40 per cent, besides the highest crime rate in 2016, according to the data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Thursday.

The national capital has got the dubious distinction of topping the list in cases of murder, kidnapping and abduction, juveniles in conflict and economic offences.

Delhi reported 33 per cent (13,803 cases out of total 41,761 cases in 19 cities) of total crimes against women followed by Mumbai at 12.3 per cent (5,128 cases) last year among the 19 cities with population above two million.

The national capital reported nearly 40 per cent of rape cases and nearly 29 per cent of each of cruelty by husband and his relatives and dowry deaths, the NCRB data said.

Delhi accounted for 38.8 per cent of total IPC crime reported in 19 cities followed by Bengaluru (8.9 per cent) and Mumbai 7.7 per cent.

The national capital recorded the highest crime rate 182.1 compared to the national average of 77.2.

Chennai has reported highest number of cases of Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes, accounting for 32.9 per cent of total reported cases among the 19 cities, followed by Kochi (12.9 per cent) and Surat (12.6 per cent) during 2016.

Delhi reported the highest number of kidnapping and abduction - 5,453 cases (48.3 per cent) followed by Mumbai with 1,876 cases (16.6 per cent) and Bengaluru 879 cases 7.8 per cent during 2016.

The city reported highest number of murder - 479 out of 2,194 cases- (21.8 per cent) followed by Bengaluru 10.4 per cent (229 cases) and Patna 8.9 per cent (195 cases).

Highest number of cases at 35.6 per cent (2,368 cases out of 6,645) of juveniles in conflict with law were reported in Delhi among the 19 cities during 2016.

Delhi has reported the maximum number of cases under economic offences 5,942 cases (19.3 per cent) followed by Jaipur (4,742 cases) and Mumbai (4,191 cases) accounting for 15.4 per cent and 13.6 per cent respectively during 2016.

In cyber crimes, Mumbai reported the highest number of cases - 980 (23.5 per cent) out of 4,172 cases in 19 major cities in 2016.

