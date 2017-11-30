The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 30, 2017 | Last Update : 07:24 AM IST

India, All India

Auctions likely soon to allot TV channel slots

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Nov 30, 2017, 5:21 am IST
Updated : Nov 30, 2017, 6:48 am IST

Under the current process, an applicant needs to seek permission from the I&B ministry for setting up a new television channel.

The I&B ministry has sought suggestions from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India — which is also the regulatory body for the broadcasting sector in the country — regarding a change in process for allocation of news and entertainment television channels.
 The I&B ministry has sought suggestions from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India — which is also the regulatory body for the broadcasting sector in the country — regarding a change in process for allocation of news and entertainment television channels.

New Delhi: Setting up a news or entertainment television channel may soon cost several crores of rupees. In a bid to bring in extra revenue, ensure transparency and remove discretionary powers, the Narendra Modi government is planning to auction television channel frequencies on the lines of telecom spectrum, coal block and FM radio auctions.

The I&B ministry has sought suggestions from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India — which is also the regulatory body for the broadcasting sector in the country — regarding a change in process for allocation of news and entertainment television channels.

Sources said the move has been proposed in an effort to generate additional revenue for the government and could help it in removing possibilities of corruption. The move was also prompted after the I&B ministry received several applications seeking permission for establishing new television channels. By adopting the auction method, the government wants to generate additional revenue and also institute a single window system for establishing new television channels, sources added.  The I&B ministry has also sought Trai’s suggestions on whether a single window system for establishing channels is permissble and under what conditions, the sources added.

Under the current process, an applicant needs to seek permission from the I&B ministry for setting up a new television channel. The current fee includes Rs 10,000 for uplinking and downlinking facilities and a Rs 2-lakh annual licence fee. The channel operators are also required to seek annual renewal for their operations. During the current process, a new applicant also has to seek security clearance from the Union home ministry. At present there are 391 news channels and 492 non-news television channels operational in the country. According to various estimates, the media and entertainment industry is one of the fastest growing sectors in the country.

Tags: modi government, i&b ministry, telecom regulatory authority of india, union home ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Farmer in MP rushed to hospital with metal cup pushed up his rectum by quacks

2

Grammys nominations: Ed Sheeran snubbed for major categories, Jay-Z tops nods

3

IoT devices vulnerable to cyberattack — thanks to weak password settings

4

DNA evidence suggests ancient samples of Yeti actually belong to bears

5

New tests at Jesus' presumed tomb back traditional beliefs

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham