Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:51 PM IST

India, All India

Shameful: CPI(M) shuns govt's decision on separation of Ladakh from J&K on Oct 31

PTI
Published : Oct 30, 2019, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2019, 5:27 pm IST

With effect from Oct 31, Jammu and Kashmir will be bifurcated into two UTs -- J&K, and Ladakh.

'The CPI(M) reiterates its strong opposition to the abrogation of Sec 370 as well as the division and reduced status of the State of J&K,' the Polit Bureau of thepaty said. (Photo: File)
 'The CPI(M) reiterates its strong opposition to the abrogation of Sec 370 as well as the division and reduced status of the State of J&K,' the Polit Bureau of thepaty said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Wednesday termed as "shameful" the central government's decision to formally declare the separation of Ladakh from Jammu and Kashmir on October 31 and said the state was "divided" without taking the opinion of its citizens.

"The CPI(M) reiterates its strong opposition to the abrogation of Sec 370 as well as the division and reduced status of the State of Jammu & Kashmir," the Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said in a press statement.

"It is a shameful day for India's democracy that a state should be divided and deprived of its status as a full-fledged state without any reference to the opinion of the people of the state or its state Assembly," it added.

The Centre had, on August 5, announced abrogation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution.

With effect from October 31, Jammu and Kashmir will be bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, as a bill in this regard was passed by Parliament and given Presidential assent.

"This is in blatant violation of Article 3 of the Constitution of India and there is nothing to celebrate on this day for those who uphold constitutional values including the federal structure of the country," the statement added.

It is a matter of record including from the memoirs of Vallabhbhai Patel that he was not only a party to, but also involved in the drafting of Section 370, the CPI(M) said.

"No political activity is allowed except by the BJP and its organisations. The voice of Kashmir has been forcibly suppressed. The main leaders of recognized political parties and many others are still in jail. The lockdown and shutdown continue," the statement said.

Tags: cpi(m), union territories, article 3, j&k, ladakh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The statement by Justice Bobdeassumes significance in the wake of a growing clamour for more transparency in the functioning of the apex court's Collegium. (Photo: File)

Not secrecy but privacy: Justice Bobde not in favour of disclosing deliberations

The special court judge Anupam Mukhopadhyay extended Mirza's judicial remand till November 13 on a prayer by the CBI. (Photo: File | ANI)

Narada tapes scandal: CBI court rejects Mirza's bail plea

The nine units would be positioned at Sultanpur Lodhi and would offer free cancer detection services to Indian pilgrims on way to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev. (Photo: ANI | FIle)

Former PM Manmohan Singh flags off 9 cancer detection vans for Punjab

The cartoon seems to be a jibe on the reported tug of war between Sena and the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter)

Sharad Pawar partyman's cartoon takes shot at Sena-BJP power tussle

MOST POPULAR

1

'Love you Rahul': Priyanka Gandhi wishes brother on 'Bhai Dooj'

2

Apple AirPods Pro memes are absolutely savage

3

These Bluetooth earphones can play music from across a football field

4

Vivo U10 review: A complete package under 10k

5

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: All hail the Android tablet king!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham