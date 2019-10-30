SA Bobde appointed as next Chief Justice of India

Justice Bobde would be sworn in as Chief Justice of India by the President Ram Nath Kovind on November 18.

New Delhi: Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde is set to be the next Chief Justice of India as President Ram Nath Kovind has signed a warrant of appointment appointing him as successor of incumbent Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who will demit office on November 17, 2019.

Justice Bobde will be 47th Chief Justice of India.

Justice Bobde would be sworn in as Chief Justice of India by the President Ram Nath Kovind on November 18. He will have tenure of one year, four months and 6 days – 522 days to be exact. His term will end on April 23, 2021.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had recommended the appointment of Justice Bobde as next CJI to succeed him on October 18. Justice Bobde is the senior-most judge after CJI Gogoi.

Justice Bobde was part of nine-judge constitution bench that had, in 2017, held that privacy was a fundamental right.

Justice Bobde is one of the five-judges that had heard Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case — known as Ayodhya dispute — and the judgment expected any day but surely by November 17 when incumbent CJI Gogoi would retire.

Justice Bobde was also part of a three-judge bench that sat all through the night to hear petitions arising from the Karnataka Assembly imbroglio following the appointment of B.S. Yeddyurappa as chief minister of Karnataka in May 2018.

Born on April 24, 1956, at Nagpur, Maharashtra, Justice Bobde is son of son of Arvind Shriniwas Bobde. He studies at Nagpur and did his graduation and LLB from Nagpur University.

Justice Bobde practiced law at Nagpur bench of Bombay high court and also appearing before the principal seat of the high court at Bombay. He also appeared before the top court.

He practised law for 21 years and was designated as senior advocated in 1998. He was appointed as an additional judge of Bombay high court on March 29, 2000. He was also appointed as chief justice of Madhya Pradesh high court on October 16, 2012. He was later elevated as a judge of the top court on April 12, 2013. He would demit office as CJI on April 23, 2021.