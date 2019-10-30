Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

Modi to review progress of 117 districts in November

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 30, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2019, 5:35 am IST

Though the meeting is normally held on the last Wednesday of every month, it is likely to take place early next month this time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: In what can be termed as a dilution in its agenda, the monthly Pragati meeting which the Prime Minister normally conducts to discuss delayed or stuck infrastructure projects, will this time review the progress of the 117 aspirational districts.

According to sources aware of the developments, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) directed the Niti Aayog to include in Pragati’s agenda for the first time, the performance of aspirational districts.

During the forthcoming meeting of Pragati, the Prime Minister is likely to review those districts, which have shown the least progress, sources told this newspaper.

Pragati was envisioned with the aim of reviewing and fast tracking those infrastructure projects across the country, which have been stuck for a long time owing to various reasons like lack of funds or lack of coordination among various states or departments.

The Prime Minister personally conducts these meetings through video conferencing where all union ministries’ secretaries as well as chief secretaries of all states remain present and the aim is to resolve issues related to stuck projects and revive them.

Though he would be reviewing the least progressive aspirational districts, the fact remains that “aspirational districts” scheme is completely a social sector initiative and its inclusion in Pragati’s agenda, can be seen as a climbdown from its main focus, that of fast tracking big ticket infrastructure projects.

In the second term of the NDA regime, the Pragati meeting has been held only once on July 31, 2019.

In its first term, 29 meetings of Pragati were held between March 25, 2015 and September 26, 2018.

The aspirational districts programme, which was envisioned by Mr Narendra Modi in January 2018, is aimed at improving the socio-economic parameters in the most backward districts of the country.

Under this, 117 districts were identified by the states, Union home ministry as well as Niti Aayog, where various indicators like health, nutrition, education and agriculture were to be improved.

