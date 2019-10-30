Wednesday, Oct 30, 2019 | Last Update : 04:53 PM IST

India, All India

Chandrababu Naidu hits out at Jagan for replacing tricolour with YSRCP flags

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 30, 2019, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2019, 3:11 pm IST

'I have never seen our national tricolour being utterly disrespected like this,' Naidu wrote.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu posted a picture of the YSRCP flag being painted over the national flag of Pulivendula Panchayat building. (Photo: Twitter | @ncbn)
Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday accused Jagan Reddy's ruling YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh of disrespecting the tricolour.

Taking to Twitter, Naidu posted a picture of the YSRCP flag being painted over the national flag of Pulivendula Panchayat building.  

He wrote, "I have never seen our National Tricolour being utterly disrespected like this! @ysjagan’s government must apologise for this shocking, abominable act of replacing tricolour with YSRC party colours #YSRCPDisrespectsTricolour."

Taking advantage of the situation, the BJP also criticised the move. Kanna Lakshminarayana, party’s state unit president, took a jibe at the state government.

He said that the Jaganmohan Reddy government has failed miserably except in painting buildings with party colours, News18 reported.

However, officials said that they were following directive given by state panchayat raj and rural development commissioner M Girija Shankar.

According to the directive, all panchayat buildings will have to be painted in YSRCP party colour along with a photo of Jaganmohan Reddy on the panchayat nameplate.

Tags: ysrcp, jagan reddy, tdp, chandrababu naidu, tricolour
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

