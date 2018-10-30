The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 30, 2018 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

India, All India

Will sue Rahul Gandhi for defamatory remarks: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 30, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2018, 12:30 pm IST

In a speech on Monday in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi had alleged that 'rampant corruption' had taken place in the state during Chouhan's rule.

Though Gandhi did not specifically identify the CM in his speech, he was possibly referring to Chouhan because he is popularly known as 'mamaji'. (Photo: DC/File)
 Though Gandhi did not specifically identify the CM in his speech, he was possibly referring to Chouhan because he is popularly known as 'mamaji'. (Photo: DC/File)

Mumbai: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that he will be filing a criminal defamation suit against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for mentioning him and his family members in the Panama and Vyapam scam in a speech on Monday. 

Taking to Twitter, Chouhan said, "Mr @RahulGandhi You have been making patently false allegations of Vyapam to Panama Papers against me and my family. Tomorrow, I am filing a criminal defamation suit for maximum damages against you for frivolous and malafide statements. Let law take its own course now."

 

Addressing election rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Gandhi had said, "Udhar Chowkidar, Idhar Mamaji. Mamaji ke jo bte hai, Panama Papers me unka naam nikalta hai. (On one side, you have the watchman (apparently referring to Modi), on the other side you have 'mamaji'. The name of the son of 'mamaji' figured in Panama Papers)."

Though Gandhi did not specifically identify the CM, he was possibly referring to Chouhan because he is popularly known as 'mamaji'.

Gandhi also accused the Chouhan government of "failing" to provide employment to the youth in the state and "ruining" the traditional textile industry of Indore. He alleged that "rampant corruption" had taken place in the state during Chouhan's rule.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: criminal defamation suit, shivraj singh chouhan, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Dev Patel to make directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'

2

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

3

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

4

‘Feel proud’: Lucknow police constable’s son appointed as his boss

5

Unfortunate that Bollywood is still star driven, says Shonali Bose

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham