‘I understand Hindu religion better than BJP’, claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi further claimed that the BJP does not understand Hindu religion at all.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple following which the ruling BJP accused him of pursuing soft Hindutva policy to woo voters. (Photo: File | INC twitter)

Mumbai: Taking a jibe at the BJP for accusing him of exhibiting “fancy dress Hinduism” to fool voters, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that he understand the Hindu religion better than the saffron party.

He also claimed that the BJP doesn’t understand Hinduism at all.

“The most important quality that we can have is humility. It means when someone is speaking, you listen to them and try to understand them. I do not consider someone who is angry a fool. I try to understand why he is angry… BJP does not understand Hindu religion at all. I understand Hinduism better than them,” Rahul Gandhi said in Madhya Pradesh.

With assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, approaching, BJP and Congress’ campaigning is relying mostly on religion.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi visited Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar temple following which the ruling BJP accused him of pursuing soft Hindutva policy to woo voters and questioned what his ‘gotra’ was.

“…Rahul Gandhi is exhibiting fancy dress Hinduism continuously. To mislead the Hindus, he is sporting a "janeu" (scared thread) over the shirt. We demand that 'janeudhari' Rahul Gandhi clarify to which 'gotra' (clan) does he belong to," BJP’s spokesperson Sambit Patra had said.