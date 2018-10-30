Go and write this 100 times: BJP mocks Rahul for referring to Mizoram as Manipur

The mistake occurred while Rahul was sharing story on Sainik Schools in Mizoram opening its doors to girls after over half a century.

This is not the first Congress president Rahul Gandhi has mistakenly presented incorrect information on social media. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The BJP mocked Congress President Rahul Gandhi after he mistakenly referred to Mizoram as Manipur on Facebook on Monday. The erroneous post exposed the Congress chief to sharp criticism ahead of the assembly polls in the northeastern state.

The mistake by Rahul Gandhi occurred while he was sharing a story on his Facebook on Sainik Schools in Mizoram opening its doors to girls after over half a century. The only problem was, he referred to the state as Manipur.

The post was deleted. Minutes later, the Congress president shared a new post along with the story again, making the necessary correction.

On Twitter, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted a screenshot of the Congress president’s post, saying "Rahul Gandhi shares an article on Mizoram and writes Manipur. It is this ignorance about the Northeast that is so problematic!”

“Rahul Gandhi go and write this a hundred times, ‘Mizoram and Manipur are two different states in the North East of India and I will remember that for the rest of my term as President of the Congress party!” (Edits note after being called out!),” Malviya tweeted, in a jibe at Rahul Gandhi after he shared the post again.

Rahul Gandhi go and write this a hundred times, “Mizoram and Manipur are two different states in the North East of India and I will remember that for the rest of my term as President of the Congress party!” (Edits note after being called out!) pic.twitter.com/q4BHSJC9BZ — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 29, 2018

This is not the first the Congress president has mistakenly presented incorrect information on social media. Last year, he posted a table detailing the rise in prices of certain commodities, including LPG, lentils, tomatoes, onions and milk, but got the numbers wrong. He later deleted the tweet and posted another with a corrected table.

Leaders from other parties too have fallen prey to accidental slip-of-tongue. In 2014, soon after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he referred to Bhutan as "Nepal" while addressing the joint session of the neighbouring nation's parliament in Thimpu.

In a speech in April, PM Modi referred to Mahatma Gandhi as “Mohanlal” Karamchand Gandhi.

During the Karnataka elections, BJP president Amit Shah in a faux pas said that the government of BS Yeddyurappa, who is the Karnataka BJP chief, was corrupt while the latter was seated right next to him. The BJP president wanted to say Siddaramiah.