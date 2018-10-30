Doordarshan cameraman, 2 cops killed in Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh

The national broadcaster's crew was attacked on Tuesday in Dantewada's Aranpur.

According to reports, the DD cameraperson has been identified as Achyuta Nanda Sahu. (Photo: Facebook)

Raipur: A Doordarshan cameraman and two security personnel were killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, news agency ANI has reported.

The national broadcaster's crew, who were on election coverage in the poll-bound state, were attacked on Tuesday in Dantewada's Aranpur.

According to reports, the DD cameraperson has been identified as Achyuta Nanda Sahu.

"Those killed were identified as Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap, Assistant Constable Mangalu and DD News cameraman Achyutanand from Delhi," Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Dantewada Naxal attack: Two security personnel who were injured brought to hospital. Two security personnel and a DD cameraman lost their lives in the attack. #Chhattisgarh pic.twitter.com/ZiqbwiNbNs — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2018

Two other security personnel were injured in the incident, he said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the spot

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.