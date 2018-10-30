Assam: Asked to prove nationality, man commits suicide

Debnath’s name had appeared in the complete draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on July 30, the police said.

The family of the victim said that he was upset after he received a notice from the foreigners’ tribunal in Udalguri that he was a suspected foreigner and will have to prove his citizenship.

Guwahati: A man suffering from depression following the notice from the foreigner’s tribunal to prove his citizenship allegedly committed suicide in Assam on Sunday.

Police on Monday said that they are probing the allegation of the family that officials of the local foreigners tribunal demanded money in bribe to settle the victim’s case.

Police said that Deepak Debnath was found dead on Sunday in the backyard of his residence in Ghagra village of Udalguri in Bodo Territorial Administrative Districts.

The superintendent of police of Udalguri Mr Rajveer told reporters, “The case was reported to us on Sunday morning. No sucide note was found from the place, the victim was found dead.” 49-year-old Debnath worked as a bicycle mechanic.

“We have received a complain from the family members. His family has alleged that the officials of the Udalguri Foreigners Tribunal demanded a bribe to settle the case,” the SP said.

However, Debnath’s name had appeared in the complete draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on July 30, the police said.