The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Oct 30, 2018 | Last Update : 04:00 PM IST

India, All India

2008 Malegaon blast: 7 accused booked for murder, terror conspiracy

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Oct 30, 2018, 2:53 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2018, 3:04 pm IST

All the seven accused have been charged under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and other IPC sections.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from here in North Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. (Photo: File)
 Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from here in North Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai on Tuesday framed charges against Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and five others under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of the IPC in the September 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

Judge Vinod Padalkar, presiding over the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court, framed charges against the accused people.

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused to stay framing of charges by the trial court against Lt Col Prasad Shrikant Purohit and other accused people in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case.

It directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) counsel Sandesh Patil to file a reply to Lt Col Purohit's plea by November 21, the next date of hearing.

The bench refused Lt Col Purohit's request for staying the proceedings in the trial court, noting that in the past, both the Supreme Court and the Bombay HC had passed orders directing the trial court to expedite the hearing in the case.

Under the UAPA, the accused have been charged with being part of a terrorist act, and under IPC they have been charged with criminal conspiracy and murder. Framing of charges is a process after which the trial in a criminal case starts.

Apart from Purohit and Sadhvi, the other accused are Major (Retd) Ramesh Upadhyay, Ajay Rahirkar, Sudhakar Dwivedi, Sudhakar Chaturvedi and Sameer Kulkarni.

All the accused were present in the court when the judge read out the charges against them.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from here in North Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. 

Tags: special nia court, lt col prasad purohit, sadhvi pragya singh thakur, 2008 malegaon blast case, unlawful activities prevention act (uapa)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Dev Patel to make directorial debut with 'Monkey Man'

2

'Train 18', India’s first engineless train worth Rs 100 crore, unveiled today

3

Woman cop at work with 6-month old baby gets transferred to preferred district

4

‘Feel proud’: Lucknow police constable’s son appointed as his boss

5

Unfortunate that Bollywood is still star driven, says Shonali Bose

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Tanushree Dutta, Sushmita Sen with her rumoured boyfriend Rohman Shawl and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town celebrities right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: SRK, Aamir, Fatima, Tanushree, Sushmita and BF spotted in city

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor was spotted at the book launch, Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted with BFF Amrita Arora and Karan Johar at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence and Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Harshvardhan Rane with GF Kim Sharma and others were spotted in the city. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Spotted: Kareena, Alia, Sonam, Sunny, Suhana & others step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham