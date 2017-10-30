The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 30, 2017 | Last Update : 08:36 AM IST

India, All India

Separatists threaten mass agitation if Article 35A is diluted

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 30, 2017, 6:23 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2017, 6:35 am IST

Article 35A empowers the J&K Legislature to define permanent residents and provide special rights and privileges to those residents.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: An alliance of key separatist leaders called ‘Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)’ has asked people of Jammu and Kashmir to be ready for sustained agitation if the Supreme Court (SC) delivers a verdict against their “interests”.

The Apex Court is scheduled to hear a petition seeking removal of Article 35A of the Constitution on Monday. Article 35A empowers the J&K Legislature to define “permanent residents” of the State and provide special rights and privileges to them.

An NGO said, ‘We the citizens, believed to be an RSS think-tank, challenged Article 35A in the SC in 2014 on grounds that it was not added to the Constitution through amendment under Article 368 and that it was never presented before Parliament, and came into effect immediately.

In another case filed in the SC in July, two Kashmiri women argued that the state’s laws, flowing from Article 35A, had disenfranchised their children.  

The JRL which has on it Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said, “A full-fledged agitation will be started if some decision comes against the Article 35A when the Indian Supreme Court hears the petition on Monday.”

It has alleged that a “conspiracy” has been hatched to change the demography of the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir.

It has warned that if the State Subject Law which is in force since 1927 is diluted or any amendment introduced to weaken the laws that protect the “interests’ of the people of the State or pave the way for settlement of outsiders in the state, the people will resist it tooth and nail.

The JRL said in a statement that the plan to tinker with Article 35A of the constitution was a “well thought out ploy” to end the special status of the state.

Tags: supreme court, article 35a, joint resistance leadership, separatists threaten
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

From Anna to Abba, 70 Indian words added to Oxford dictionary

2

Expert explains why some people can handle break-ups better

3

Stranger Things creators already working on season three

4

Apple sacks employee after daughter's iPhone X video goes viral

5

'Selfie with Cow' contest to save cows

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham