The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 30, 2017 | Last Update : 02:09 PM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan RS bypoll: KJ Alphons announced as BJP candidate; voting on Nov 16

PTI
Published : Oct 30, 2017, 12:57 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2017, 12:59 pm IST

The Rajya Sabha seat was vacated by former Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu when he became the Vice President.

Alphons Kannanthanam's name as the party candidate for the bypoll to an Upper House seat from the BJP-ruled Rajasthan was announced by its chief Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)
 Alphons Kannanthanam's name as the party candidate for the bypoll to an Upper House seat from the BJP-ruled Rajasthan was announced by its chief Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union minister Alphons Kannanthanam will be the BJP candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Rajasthan to be held on November 16, the party announced on Sunday.

Kannanthanam's name as the party candidate for the bypoll to an Upper House seat from the BJP-ruled Rajasthan was announced by its chief Amit Shah, a party statement said.

The Rajya Sabha seat was vacated by former Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu when he became the Vice President.

The notification for the bypoll will be issued on October 30 and the last date for filing nominations will be November 6.

The 64-year-old bureaucrat-turned-politician, who was appointed as the Minister of State for Tourism (Independent charge) in September, is expected to get elected as out of a total 200 members in the Legislative Assembly, the BJP has 160 MLAs followed by the Congress that has 24.

Kannanthanam, a Kerala cadre IAS officer, first came into limelight during his tenure with the Delhi Development Authority in the 1990s and earned the sobriquet 'demolition man' after he got scores of illegal constructions razed.

He served as the district collector of Kottayam in 1988 and helped make it the first 100 per cent literate town in India the following year.

Kananthanam, who is also the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, started his political journey when he was elected as an independent MLA backed by the CPI(M) in Kerala in 2006. He resigned from the civil services earlier that year.

He joined the BJP in 2011 and is a member of the BJP National Executive.

Tags: alphons kannanthanam, amit shah, rajya sabha bypoll, m venkaiah naidu, delhi development authority
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA gets into 'Halloween' mood, releases spooky soundtrack playlist

2

Vinod Dua not too pleased with Twinkle defending Akshay over 'sexist' jibe at Mallika

3

Want to increase productivity? Wear slippers to work

4

India vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma praises India's bowling efforts post series win

5

Pope Francis rings up astronauts in the space station

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham