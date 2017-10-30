The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 30, 2017

India, All India

Punjab: 16-yr-old girl gangraped by 3 men, dies

ANI
Published : Oct 30, 2017, 2:31 pm IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2017, 2:33 pm IST

The victim was taken to the nearby field and brutally raped by the three youth, one out of which, was a minor.

The incident took place on October 25, when the Class 11 girl was returning home from school and the accused on motorcycle allegedly waylaid her. (Photo: ANI)
 The incident took place on October 25, when the Class 11 girl was returning home from school and the accused on motorcycle allegedly waylaid her. (Photo: ANI)

Fazilka (Punjab): A 16-year-old girl died after allegedly gangraped by three youth in Punjab's Fazilka district on Sunday.

The incident took place on October 25, when the Class 11 girl was returning home from school and the accused on motorcycle allegedly waylaid her.

The victim was taken to the nearby field and brutally raped by the three youth, one out of which, was a minor. The girl died of excessive bleeding on Sunday night.

"The case has been registered, the body is being sent for postmortem. We'll take further actions after that. No arrests have been made yet," Deputy Superintendent of Police (Jalalabad) Amarjit Singh said.

Location: India, Punjab

