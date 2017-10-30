The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 30, 2017 | Last Update : 08:36 AM IST

India, All India

Odisha schools to teach disaster management from 2018

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Oct 30, 2017, 6:39 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2017, 6:40 am IST

The installation work of EWDS has been completed and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the advanced system by November 15.

It has announced the inclusion of disaster management in school curriculum from next academic session.
 It has announced the inclusion of disaster management in school curriculum from next academic session.

Bhubaneswar: With the memories of the 1999 super cyclone devastation still fresh in the minds, the Odisha government has chalked out a concrete action plan to tackle any such natural disasters.

It has announced the inclusion of disaster management in school curriculum from next academic session.

“As per the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority, School Safety Policy will be implemented by school and mass education department shortly. Focus will be given on imparting life saving skill training to children at school levels and new syllabus on disaster management will also be included in the curriculum,” said Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) managing director Pradipta Mohapatra.

Speaking on the occasion of Odisha Disaster Preparedness Day and National Day for Disaster Reduction on Sunday in Bhubaneswar, Mr Mohapatra informed that the theme for this year’s disaster preparedness day is ‘Early Warning to Save Lives’.

He further informed that Odisha would be the first state to have Early Warning Dissemination System (EWDS) particularly for six coastal districts of the state that are prone to such natural disasters shortly.

The installation work of EWDS has been completed and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik will inaugurate the advanced system by November 15.

The state has so far constructed 879 multipurpose cyclone and flood shelters, 17,000 houses for Phailin affected people in Ganjam and Khurda districts and 571 houses at resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) site at Bagpatia.

Tags: odisha government, disaster management
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

From Anna to Abba, 70 Indian words added to Oxford dictionary

2

Expert explains why some people can handle break-ups better

3

Stranger Things creators already working on season three

4

Apple sacks employee after daughter's iPhone X video goes viral

5

'Selfie with Cow' contest to save cows

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham