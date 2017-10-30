The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 30, 2017 | Last Update : 06:33 AM IST

India, All India

I&B ministry is irked by Radio Mirchi campaign

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 30, 2017, 1:16 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2017, 5:58 am IST

Radio Mirchi posted an apology on the micro blogging website Twitter.

Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI)
 Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: FM radio station Radio Mirchi, which is owned by the Times of India group, has displeased the Smriti Irani-led Union information and broadcasting ministry for airing a campaign titled #MatAaoIndia (Don’t Come to India), telling foreign tourists to stay away from the country.

Radio Mirchi aired the campaign after the attack on Swiss tourists in Fatehpur Sikri last week.

The campaign, which was in Hindi, went:
See the sea at Goa, and the tourists being harassed,
See your Russian guest, and her molestation too,
See the splendour of Fatehpur, and the couples being troubled there,
See the respect we have for love, see the splendour of new India
See the morality of  death, see the way we insult guests
Coming to India is injurious to health
Guests are not gods. Do not come to India.

The campaign was taken down after a flood of criticism on social media; some users branded the radio station ‘anti-national’ — the new buzzword — and advised followers to “unfollow” the station on Facebook and Twitter.

The tone of the Radio Mirchi #MatAaoIndia ca-mpaign was in sharp contrast to the previous campaign in which Aamir Khan urged better treatment of foreign tourists.

The Union information and broadcasting ministry said the campaign violated the All-India Radio programme and advertisement code and was “discouraging foreign tourists from visiting India through their broadcast.”

The notice was served on October 27 and the FM station has been given 15 days to respond as to why it should not be penalised.

“It was brought to the ministry’s notice that the radio channel was discouraging foreign tou-rists from visiting India through their broadcast,” the notice said.

“The content in question is defamatory and violated the AIR (All-India Radio) code,” it said.

Radio Mirchi has also been sent a verbatim transcript of the campaign, sources added.

Radio Mirchi has been asked to furnish its reply within 15 days of receiving the notice, failing which the ministry would be constrained to initiate action, sources stated. Radio Mirchi posted an apology on the micro blogging website Twitter.

“Radio Mirchi apologises for the creative it ran about the tourist incident. Our intention was not to hurt the sentiments of people. We are deeply sorry. We have removed the creative,” the apology stated.

Tags: smriti irani, mataaoindia, radio mirchi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

From Anna to Abba, 70 Indian words added to Oxford dictionary

2

Expert explains why some people can handle break-ups better

3

Stranger Things creators already working on season three

4

Apple sacks employee after daughter's iPhone X video goes viral

5

'Selfie with Cow' contest to save cows

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham