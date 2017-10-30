The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 30, 2017 | Last Update : 06:33 AM IST

India, All India

BJP feels Cong ‘rainbow’ pact may backfire in Gujarat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 30, 2017, 5:35 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2017, 5:37 am IST

Interestingly, the existing constitutional bar on quotas at 50 per cent makes it impossible for any party to guarantee a separate quota for Patels.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP feels that the Congress’ efforts to stitch together a rainbow coalition of different castes will backfire as the two groups the party plans to bring together — the Patidars and OBCs — have common interests and have competing aspirations.

The saffron party thus feels this move by the Congress will backfire and end up boosting its prospects. Patidar leader Hardik Patel’s warning to the Congress to commit itself to his community’s quota demand by November 3 or face dire consequences is being seen by the BJP as a clear sign of these contradictions.

The Congress has already inducted Alpesh Thakor, who rallied the community against including Patidars in the existing OBC quota.

The BJP, which has been in power in the state since 1995, has relied on the consolidation of voters around its Hindutva and development plank, keeping a lead of nearly 10 per cent over the Congress in voteshare.

The Patidars have also been big BJP supporters and some party leaders insist a majority of them will continue to back it despite a sense of unrest among a section of the community against it.

Political analysts, however, believe Mr Patel’s campaign against the BJP has struck a chord in the community as the quota issue raised by him has more resonance than Keshubhai Patel’s fight, which was confined to opposing then CM Narendra Modi.

Interestingly, the existing constitutional bar on quotas at 50 per cent makes it impossible for any party to guarantee a separate quota for Patels.

Tags: hardik patel, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

From Anna to Abba, 70 Indian words added to Oxford dictionary

2

Expert explains why some people can handle break-ups better

3

Stranger Things creators already working on season three

4

Apple sacks employee after daughter's iPhone X video goes viral

5

'Selfie with Cow' contest to save cows

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham