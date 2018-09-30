The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 30, 2018 | Last Update : 10:55 AM IST

India, All India

Only ‘criminals’ shot dead in encounters: UP minister after Lucknow techie death

PTI
Published : Sep 30, 2018, 10:11 am IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2018, 10:11 am IST

'Everyone will get justice... There will be no politics of appeasement. Those who commit mistakes will be punished,' the minister said.

Dharampal Singh said only those who are actual 'criminals' have been shot dead in police encounters and the state government had been very cautious on this issue. (Photo: ANI)
 Dharampal Singh said only those who are actual 'criminals' have been shot dead in police encounters and the state government had been very cautious on this issue. (Photo: ANI)

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Minister Dharampal Singh said on Saturday only "real criminals" were shot dead in encounters during the term of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh’s comments came after he was repeatedly asked by reporters in Mathura over the gunning down of 38-year-old Vivek Tiwari early in the morning by a policeman when the Apple executive allegedly refused to stop his car for checking in Lucknow's posh Gomti Nagar area.

"Everyone will get justice... There will be no politics of appeasement. Those who commit mistakes will be punished," the minister said.

Also Read: Lucknow techie dead after constable fires in 'self-defence', 2 cops arrested

He said only those who are actual "criminals" have been shot dead in police encounters and the state government had been very cautious on this issue.

Saying that "goonda raj" and "mafia raj" prevailed during the previous governments in the state, Singh said the country was "fortunate" to have Narendra Modi as prime minister and Adityanath as UP chief minister.

Under Adityanath's rule, Singh asserted injustice would not be done to anyone and the guilty would not be spared.

 

 

Tags: dharampal singh, lucknow techie killing, vivek tiwari
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

2

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

3

631,000 threats detected on Android devices in Q2 2018

4

Roaming Mantis: iOS cryptomining attacks unearthed

5

The asteriod is rocky: Japanese space rovers

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham