PM says corrupt Congress has lost people connect

PM interacts with leaders in 5 parliamentary constituencies.

New Delhi: Calling the Congress “corrupt” when in power and now a “failed Opposition party,” which remained disconnected with the people and whose only aim is to spread false propaganda against the Bharatiya Janata Party led Central government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the saffron party’s cadre to neither waste their time nor energy in thinking about the Opposition party’s baseless allegation and instead work with dedication to strengthen each and every booth across the country.

Interacting with booth leaders in five Parliame-ntary constituencies — Bilaspur, Basti, Chittorg-arh, Dhanbad and Mands-aur — Mr Modi also took on the Congress over its ‘Made in China’ allegations against the under construction statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat, named ‘Statue of Unity,’ which will be inaugurated by the PM on the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, October 31.

Slamming the Congress and its president Rahul Gandhi for spreading lies against the statue and for the opposition party’s hatred towards Sardar Patel. “There is so much of hatred against Sardar Patel that they (Congress) are using bad words even against his statue. First they say the statue is ‘Made in China’ and then compare it with with ‘Made in China’ shoes.”

“Can anyone compare Patel’s name or his statue with China made shoes. To sustain their lies, they have become shameless, they never gave respect or remembered Sardar Patel but cannot even tolerate a statue dedicated to him by the nation,” said Mr Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a dig at the Congress saying it “is without vision” and “only seen on television” and the Opposition party takes everything as a joke.

“People with no vision today have become television, which always keeps on playing a comedy,” said the PM.

Reminding the BJP cadre that they belong to the same outfit which was once taunted by the late PM and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi as “hum do hamare do” when it managed to win mere two parliamentary seats and is now the world’s largest political party which is currently ruling in 19 states, Mr Modi asked the cadre to reach out to maximum number of people through various platforms to counter Congress’ “propaganda of false allegations” with facts.