Amit Shah meets Yogi Adityanath, core group leaders

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah met party’s core group leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputies — K.P. Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and state unit chief Mahendra Pandey, on Saturday to discuss organisational related issues and strategy for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Though the meeting was scheduled earlier and state’s law and order issue was also on the agenda, its timing coincided with the death of an employee of a multinational mobile company allegedly by a police constable in self defence.

Sources disclosed that Modi government’s recent decision to bring an amendment against the Supreme Court’s decision on the SC/ST Act, which was passed in the monsoon session of Parliament, was also on top of the agenda of the meeting as the government’s decision to restore the original provisions of the Act has miffed its core vote bank, the upper caste who feel that the government has been ignoring them over numerically dominant OBCs and Dalits.

The BJP leaders, sources said, they also discussed the proposed grand alliance ‘Mahaga-tbandhan’ of the opposition parties against the BJP-led NDA, which could pose a threat to the BJP because of the caste calculations favoring the grand alliance.

Preparations for the coming Kumbh in Allahabad in January were also discussed, sources said. Mr Shah has been meeting core group leaders of party state units and met Assam leaders.