The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 30, 2018 | Last Update : 06:49 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah meets Yogi Adityanath, core group leaders

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 30, 2018, 12:35 am IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2018, 5:36 am IST

Preparations for the coming Kumbh in Allahabad in January were also discussed, sources said.

BJP president Amit Shah
 BJP president Amit Shah

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah met party’s core group leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, his deputies — K.P. Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and state unit chief Mahendra Pandey, on Saturday to discuss organisational related issues and strategy for the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Though the meeting was scheduled earlier and state’s law and order issue was also on the agenda, its timing coincided with the death of an employee of a multinational mobile company allegedly by a police constable in self defence.

Sources disclosed that Modi government’s recent decision to bring an amendment against the Supreme Court’s decision on the SC/ST Act, which was passed in the monsoon session of Parliament, was also on top of the agenda of the meeting as the government’s decision to restore the original provisions of the Act has miffed its core vote bank, the upper caste who feel that the government has been ignoring them over numerically dominant OBCs and Dalits.

The BJP leaders, sources said, they also discussed the proposed grand alliance ‘Mahaga-tbandhan’ of the opposition parties against the BJP-led NDA, which could pose a threat to the BJP because of the caste calculations favoring the grand alliance.

Preparations for the coming Kumbh in Allahabad in January were also discussed, sources said. Mr Shah has been meeting core group leaders of party state units and met Assam leaders.

Tags: amit shah, cm yogi adityanath, sc/st act

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

2

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

3

631,000 threats detected on Android devices in Q2 2018

4

Roaming Mantis: iOS cryptomining attacks unearthed

5

The asteriod is rocky: Japanese space rovers

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham