U'khand: HM meets ITBP jawans, says positive dialogue resolved Doklam issue

Uttarakhand: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday celebrated Dussehra with the jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Jyotirmath, Uttarakhand.

This is the first-ever visit by a senior minister to the China border after the recent resolution of the stand-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector.

Interacting with the ITBP jawans, the home minister said that the deadlock in Doklam was resolved through positive dialogue between India and China.

"I believe, there will come a time when we will be able to resolve border-issues completely through structural dialogue," he said.

He also praised the ITBP personnel saying that after interacting with them, he is sure that no power in the world can stop them from protecting India's borders.

Singh visited ITBP’s Rimkhim post near India-China border.

He also met met jawans who donated blood at a camp in ITBP Headquarter in Jyotirmath.

The 90,000 personnel strong ITBP is tasked with guarding the 3,488km long Sino-India border across five states from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh.