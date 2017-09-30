The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 30, 2017 | Last Update : 03:24 PM IST

India, All India

U'khand: HM meets ITBP jawans, says positive dialogue resolved Doklam issue

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 30, 2017, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2017, 2:56 pm IST

This is the first-ever visit by a senior minister to the China border after the recent resolution of the stand-off in the Doklam area.

Rajnath also praised the ITBP personnel saying that after interacting with them, he is sure that no power in the world can stop them from protecting India's borders. (Phtoto: ANI)
 Rajnath also praised the ITBP personnel saying that after interacting with them, he is sure that no power in the world can stop them from protecting India's borders. (Phtoto: ANI)

Uttarakhand: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday celebrated Dussehra with the jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Jyotirmath, Uttarakhand.

This is the first-ever visit by a senior minister to the China border after the recent resolution of the stand-off in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector.

Interacting with the ITBP jawans, the home minister said that the deadlock in Doklam was resolved through positive dialogue between India and China. 

"I believe, there will come a time when we will be able to resolve border-issues completely through structural dialogue," he said.

He also praised the ITBP personnel saying that after interacting with them, he is sure that no power in the world can stop them from protecting India's borders.

Singh visited ITBP’s Rimkhim post near India-China border.

He also met met jawans who donated blood at a camp in ITBP Headquarter in Jyotirmath.

(Photo: ANI)(Photo: ANI)

The 90,000 personnel strong ITBP is tasked with guarding the 3,488km long Sino-India border across five states from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh.

Tags: rajnath singh, indo-tibetan border police, doklam standoff, india-china border
Location: India, Uttarakhand

MOST POPULAR

1

Sitar George Harrison used for Beatles hit 'Norwegian Wood' sold for $62,500 in US auction

2

To keep our country clean is our duty: Anushka cleans Mumbai beach as part of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

3

Here are a few facts on Dussehra you probably did not know

4

Mi Band - HRX Edition review: Smart fitness, now even more affordable

5

Is Judwaa 2 all set to become Varun Dhawan's biggest hit yet?

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham