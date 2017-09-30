The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 30, 2017 | Last Update : 12:02 PM IST

India, All India

Rohingyas threat to national security, they have link with Jihad: Mohan Bhagwat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 30, 2017, 11:09 am IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2017, 11:10 am IST

RSS Chief said the country has already been facing problem of illegal Bangladeshi migrants and now Rohingyas have infiltrated as well.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat also expressed his condolences to victims of families of Elphinstone Road railway foot overbridge stampede. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat also expressed his condolences to victims of families of Elphinstone Road railway foot overbridge stampede. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Nagpur: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said Rohingyas are a threat to national security.

Addressing a Vijayadashami programme at Nagpur in Maharashtra, the RSS Chief said, "If we give shelter to Rohingyas, they will not only put pressure on our jobs, but also pose a threat to national security."

The RSS Chief also said that Rohingyas have Jihadi links. He added, “Rohingyas have link with Jihad and that is why the government of the other country is acting strict against them."

He further went on to add that the country has already been facing problem of illegal Bangladeshi migrants and now Rohingyas have infiltrated into India as well.

Bhagwat said, "We had not even completely solved problem of Bangladeshi intrusion when problem of Myanmar has been heaped on us."

The RSS Chief praised the Centre for ending the standoff with China on Doklam. Bhagwat said, "Just see how bravely and with determination, we protected nation in Doklam without compromising pride." 

Bhagwat also expressed his condolences to victims of families of Elphinstone Road railway foot overbridge stampede. The RSS Chief said, "Deeply saddened by incident which occurred yesterday. My condolences to families of those who lost their lives."

Tags: mohan bhagwat, rss chief, rohingyas, threat to national security, link with jihad, doklam standoff
Location: India, Maharashtra, Nagpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Here are a few facts on Dussehra you probably did not know

2

Mi Band - HRX Edition review: Smart fitness, now even more affordable

3

Is Judwaa 2 all set to become Varun Dhawan's biggest hit yet?

4

This Mars lander will allow humans to explore the Red Planet

5

India vs Australia: We didn't play so badly but they were better, says Virat Kohli

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham