President’s first overseas visit begins on October 3

New Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind will visit Djibouti and Ethiopia from October 3 on his maiden trip abroad as president during which a number of agreements, including one on economic cooperation, are expected to be signed.

During his four-day visit to the two African nations, the president is expected to sign agreements on institutionalisation of foreign office consultation and greater economic cooperation with Ethiopia, said Neena Malhotra, joint secretary (East and Southern Africa) in the ministry of external affairs.

Press secretary to the President Ashok Malik said Djibouti is an important Indian Ocean partner country with whom India’s bilateral trade stands at $284 million in 2016-17.

“The President is looking forward to the visit. He recognises that the Africa and Indian ocean region are central to Indian foreign policy. That is why this region was chosen as his first foreign visit,” Mr Malik said. Mr Malhotra said this will be the first visit by an Indian president to Ethiopia after 45 years. The last visit was by President V.V. Giri in 1972.

She said there will be a business event and an interaction with the Indian community there. India's bilateral trade with Ethiopia in 2016 was nearly $1 billion.