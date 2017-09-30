The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 30, 2017 | Last Update : 04:20 AM IST

India, All India

President’s first overseas visit begins on October 3

PTI
Published : Sep 30, 2017, 3:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2017, 4:01 am IST

Mr Malhotra said this will be the first visit by an Indian president to Ethiopia after 45 years.

President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: AP)
 President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind will visit Djibouti and Ethiopia from October 3 on his maiden trip abroad as president during which a number of agreements, including one on economic cooperation, are expected to be signed.

During his four-day visit to the two African nations, the president is expected to sign agreements on institutionalisation of foreign office consultation and greater economic cooperation with Ethiopia, said Neena Malhotra, joint secretary (East and Southern Africa) in the ministry of external affairs.

Press secretary to the President Ashok Malik said Djibouti is an important Indian Ocean partner country with whom India’s bilateral trade stands at $284 million in 2016-17.

“The President is looking forward to the visit. He recognises that the Africa and Indian ocean region are central to Indian foreign policy. That is why this region was chosen as his first foreign visit,” Mr Malik said. Mr Malhotra said this will be the first visit by an Indian president to Ethiopia after 45 years. The last visit was by President V.V. Giri in 1972. 

She said there will be a business event and an interaction with the Indian community there. India's bilateral trade with Ethiopia in 2016 was nearly $1 billion.    

Tags: ram nath kovind, ashok malik, economic cooperation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Mi Band - HRX Edition review: Smart fitness, now even more affordable

2

Is Judwaa 2 all set to become Varun Dhawan's biggest hit yet?

3

This Mars lander will allow humans to explore the Red Planet

4

India vs Australia: We didn't play so badly but they were better, says Virat Kohli

5

Indonesia welcomes dead in ancient ritual

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham