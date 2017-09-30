President appoints governors for 5 states, Satya Pal Malik named Bihar governor

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday appointed governors for five states - Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday appointed governors for five states - Tamil Nadu, Assam, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya.

Former Member of Parliament and Bhartiya Janata Party's (BJP) national vice

president Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as the governor of Bihar. The post had fallen vacant after Ram Nath Kovind was nominated as the BJP's presidential candidate.

Banwarilal Purohit has been appointed as the governor of Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao was holding the additional charge of governor of Tamil Nadu and there had been demands of appointment of a full-time governor in view of the political situation in the southern state.

Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra has been appointed as the governor of Arunachal Pradesh.

Professor Jagdish Mukhi has been appointed the governor of Assam while Ganga Prasad has been appointed as the governor of Meghalaya.

In a Press Communique released by President of India Office said the appointments of the new governors will take effect from the dates the incumbents assume charge of their respective offices.

The President has also appointed Admiral (Retd) Devendra Kumar Joshi, as the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in place of Professor Jagdish Mukhi.