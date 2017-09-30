Jammu: BSF unearths 14-feet long tunnel dug by Pak, war-like store recovered

Officials said a special drive for detection of tunnels was launched along the int'l border in the wake of cross-border shelling by Pak.

The tunnel was 14-feet long when it was detected by the alert troops. (Photo: ANI)

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday unearthed a 14-feet long tunnel, which was being dug from the Pakistani side along the international border and recovered "war-like" store in Arnia sector in Jammu, indicating the presence of armed infiltrators who, however, managed to flee back, officials said.

"An under-construction tunnel was found during sanitisation operation along the international border between Vikram and Patel posts near Damana," the officials said.

"Noticed suspicious movement, surveyed the area and found a 13-14 feet long tunnel (in Arnia), but its end wasn't open, Ram Awtar Inspector General BSF, Jammu Frontier said.

"Another illicit act by Pakistan was detected in time and an incident was averted, he added.

The officials said a special drive for the detection of tunnels was launched all along the international border in the wake of recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan which left a jawan and a woman dead and scores of civilians injured.