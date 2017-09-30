The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 30, 2017 | Last Update : 06:37 PM IST

India, All India

Jammu: BSF unearths 14-feet long tunnel dug by Pak, war-like store recovered

PTI
Published : Sep 30, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 30, 2017, 6:35 pm IST

Officials said a special drive for detection of tunnels was launched along the int'l border in the wake of cross-border shelling by Pak.

The tunnel was 14-feet long when it was detected by the alert troops. (Photo: ANI)
 

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday unearthed a 14-feet long tunnel, which was being dug from the Pakistani side along the international border and recovered "war-like" store in Arnia sector in Jammu, indicating the presence of armed infiltrators who, however, managed to flee back, officials said.

"An under-construction tunnel was found during sanitisation operation along the international border between Vikram and Patel posts near Damana," the officials said.

"Noticed suspicious movement, surveyed the area and found a 13-14 feet long tunnel (in Arnia), but its end wasn't open, Ram Awtar Inspector General BSF, Jammu Frontier said. 

"Another illicit act by Pakistan was detected in time and an incident was averted, he added.

The officials said a special drive for the detection of tunnels was launched all along the international border in the wake of recent cross-border shelling by Pakistan which left a jawan and a woman dead and scores of civilians injured.

Tags: border security force, 14-feet long tunnel, war-like store
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

