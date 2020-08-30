Heavy rain lashes Mumbai, suburbs; several areas waterlogged

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad is very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places till Sunday

Mumbai: With 108 millimeters of rain till Saturday morning, Mumbai crossed the 3,000 mm rain mark. Both the Mumbai city and its suburbs witnessed heavy rain between Friday and Saturday with light to moderate showers leading to waterlogging in several areas.

Between 8.30am on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday, the Colaba weather observatory recorded 108 mm rain while the Santacruz observatory recorded 85.4 mm rain. The city has currently recorded 3,038.5 mm rain throughout the season with 61 per cent excess rain in suburbs and south Mumbai.

Since June, Santacruz observatory has recorded a total of 3,038.5 mm rain. Mumbai’s annual average rainfall is 2,514 mm. Colaba's season total is at 2,816.1mm. Last year, the city received 3,695.6mm rainfall in the full monsoon season from June to October 14.

“Due to the well-marked low pressure system over Madhya Pradesh and the lower-level wind convergence over the northwest region, north Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad is very likely to receive heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places till Sunday morning. Thereafter the intensity is likely to reduce,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.