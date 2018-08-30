Ready to accept MK Stalin as my leader if DMK takes me back: MK Alagiri flips

Alagiri added that newly appointed DMK chief and his younger brother, MK Stalin is not ready to take him back into the party.

"I am ready to accept Stalin as my leader if they take me back into the DMK," Alagiri told reporters.

He added that the newly appointed DMK chief and his younger brother, MK Stalin is not ready to take him back into the party.

Last week, Alagiri's tone was harsh as he warned DMK of "consequences" if he was not re-admitted to the party. He has organised a peace march on September 5 to his father's burial ground on Chennai's Marina Beach.

Alagiri, the older son of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, was expelled in 2014 for anti-party activities. After Karunanidhi's death earlier this month, Alagiri made it clear that he wanted to be back in the party but kept making contradictory statements.