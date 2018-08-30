Odisha: Schizophrenic woman kept chained at home for 6 years, rescued

According to her father, the woman 'starts tearing her clothes, runs away from home, and breaks things when she is left free'.

Mayurbhanj: A 26-year-old old woman, suffering from Schizophrenia, was rescued from six years of captivity on Wednesday and admitted to a hospital in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The woman, Basanti Ho, was rescued by Karanjia Sub-Collector Ashok Purohit and later referred to district headquarter hospital - PRM Medical College in Baripada.

"The patient Basanti Ho has been referred to us from the sub-divisional hospital in Karanjia. She has been suffering from Schizophrenia for the last six years. Now I have admitted the patient to the medicine ward," Dr Deepak Ranjan Pal told ANI.

According to her father, Mangulu Ho, Basanti "starts tearing her clothes, runs away from home, and breaks things when she is left free."

"We don't like tying her with chains, but at least she is safe this way and we have been able to provide her food on time," Mangulu said.

As Basanti is his only daughter, Mangulu claimed that he tried hard to get medical help from the government, but all his efforts went in vain. Besides Basanti, Mangulu also has three sons.

"The condition of the girl and the father is pathetic. She was living her life in a prison. After the information from a local journalist, we immediately rescued her. We are trying to treat Basanti," said a police official.