The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 30, 2018 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

India, All India

Odisha: Schizophrenic woman kept chained at home for 6 years, rescued

ANI
Published : Aug 30, 2018, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2018, 10:08 am IST

According to her father, the woman 'starts tearing her clothes, runs away from home, and breaks things when she is left free'.

The woman, Basanti Ho, was rescued by Karanjia Sub-Collector Ashok Purohit and later referred to district headquarter hospital - PRM Medical College in Baripada. (Representational Image)
 The woman, Basanti Ho, was rescued by Karanjia Sub-Collector Ashok Purohit and later referred to district headquarter hospital - PRM Medical College in Baripada. (Representational Image)

Mayurbhanj: A 26-year-old old woman, suffering from Schizophrenia, was rescued from six years of captivity on Wednesday and admitted to a hospital in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The woman, Basanti Ho, was rescued by Karanjia Sub-Collector Ashok Purohit and later referred to district headquarter hospital - PRM Medical College in Baripada.

"The patient Basanti Ho has been referred to us from the sub-divisional hospital in Karanjia. She has been suffering from Schizophrenia for the last six years. Now I have admitted the patient to the medicine ward," Dr Deepak Ranjan Pal told ANI.

According to her father, Mangulu Ho, Basanti "starts tearing her clothes, runs away from home, and breaks things when she is left free."

"We don't like tying her with chains, but at least she is safe this way and we have been able to provide her food on time," Mangulu said.

As Basanti is his only daughter, Mangulu claimed that he tried hard to get medical help from the government, but all his efforts went in vain. Besides Basanti, Mangulu also has three sons.

"The condition of the girl and the father is pathetic. She was living her life in a prison. After the information from a local journalist, we immediately rescued her. We are trying to treat Basanti," said a police official.

Tags: schizophrenia, schizophrenic woman held captive, woman kept chained
Location: India, Odisha

MOST POPULAR

1

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

2

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

3

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

4

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

5

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham