The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 30, 2018 | Last Update : 11:47 AM IST

India, All India

NIA arrests Hizbul Mujahideen chief's son in terror funding case

PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2018, 11:36 am IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2018, 11:36 am IST

The NIA arrested Syed Shakeel Yousuf, son of globally wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, for allegedly receiving money from his father.

Shakeel's father Mohammed Yusuf Shah -- better known as Syed Salahuddin -- was declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State. (Photo: File)
 Shakeel's father Mohammed Yusuf Shah -- better known as Syed Salahuddin -- was declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Syed Shakeel Yousuf, son of globally wanted terrorist Syed Salahuddin, in connection with a 2011 terror funding case for allegedly receiving money from his father.

An NIA spokesman said in Delhi that Shakeel, at present working as a laboratory assistant at a prestigious government hospital, was picked up from Rambagh locality of Srinagar and placed under arrest.

The spokesman said, "In an operation today morning, NIA team along with the police and CRPF arrested Shakeel in a terror funding case". He is the second son of Salahuddin who has been arrested by the NIA in connection with the case.

Earlier in June this year, his another son, Shahid, who was working in the agricultural department of the Jammu and Kashmir government, was arrested in the same case.

The NIA alleged Shakeel used to receive funds through a US-based international wire transfer company from Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, another accused in the case who is absconding and based in Saudi Arabia.

The agency alleged Shakeel was "one of several Indian contacts of Bhat" who had been in telephonic contact with him for receiving money transfer codes.

The case, registered by the NIA in April 2011, relates to transfer of money from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir through hawala channels via Delhi, which the agency believed was used in funding terrorism and secessionist activities.

The NIA has so far filed two charge sheets against six people including G M Bhat, a close aide of pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mohammed Siddiq Ganai, Ghulam Jeelani Liloo and Farooq Ahmed Dagga. All four are in judicial custody.

 Two others -- Mohammed Maqbool Pandit and Bhat -- were also charge sheeted by the NIA but are absconding. An Interpol Red Corner notice has been issued against them.

Shakeel's father Mohammed Yusuf Shah -- better known as Syed Salahuddin -- was declared a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the US Department of State.

Besides heading terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, he is the chairman of the United Jehad Council (UJC), a conglomerate of terrorist outfits operating in the Kashmir Valley.

The NIA had also registered two others cases related to terror funding -- one in November 2011 and the other in May this year.

The agency had filed a charge sheet against 10 people including Syed Salahuddin in the April 2011 case. In the recent case, the NIA arrested 10 people including some close relatives and aides of Geelani.

Tags: terror funding case, hizbul mujahideen, syed shakeel yousuf arrested
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

2

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

3

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

4

Watch: Kajol, Madhuri Dixit turn mushy paps for Asha Bhosle, get clicked with her

5

This Snow White fan theory will ruin your childhood

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Lakme Fashion Week has begun and it began with Rajkummar Rao's white attire and in contrast, Sushmita Sen's colourful outfit.

LFW Day 1: Rajkummar Rao and Sushmita Sen start the fest with great zest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham