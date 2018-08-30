Modi: Don’t use social media to ‘spread dirt’

Modi lamented that a quarrel between two families in a “mohalla” becomes national news now.

New Delhi: In a video interaction with BJP workers and volunteers from Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged people not to use the social media to “spread dirt”, saying it wasn’t about any ideology but it simply doesn’t behove a decent society.

Mr Modi stressed the need to create an atmosphere of positivity about the country and share information that strengthens society. He lamented that a quarrel between two families in a “mohalla” becomes national news now.

“People at times overstep the bounds of decorum. They hear or see something false and forward it. They don’t notice how much damage they are doing to society. Some people use words that don’t behove any decent society. They say or write anything about women,” he said in reply to a question.

The Prime Minister then continued, saying the issue was not about any party or ideology. “It’s about 125 crore Indians... Everybody should train themselves to never spread dirt through the social media,” the PM said. The “Swachhta Abhiyan”, or cleanliness drive, isn’t just about sanitation but also about mental purity, he said, urging people to share good things around them on the social media. The use of foul language or abuse on the social media has often divided opinions among political parties, with the BJP’s rivals accusing its supporters or those aligned to right-wing ideology of using invectives against those they don’t like. The BJP has always rejected the charge, and its supporters have argued they are often a target of abuse by their rivals.

The PM also called for sharing videos highlighting the “changing face of India”, saying the country was now seeing “historic and unprecedented” progress. Mr Modi said every village in India now has electricity, schools and toilets while the country is now the largest manufacturer of mobile phones. It has also become the fastest growing economy and fastest growing aviation market, with more people flying than travelling in AC trains. “These developments will fill every Indian with pride,” he said.

Speaking about development work by his government in Varanasi, Mr Modi said change was visible, from roads to the railway station to its airport, and said that it was committed to the holy city’s progress. He urged locals to ensure the visiting people of Indian origin during the “Pravasi Bharatiya Divas” on January 21-23, 2019 see the best of Indian culture. He also urged them to contribute to the cleanliness drive during the “Swachhta hi Sewa” (Cleanliness is service) campaign from September 15 to October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mr Modi also spoke about measures being taken by his government to make the region a health hub and also referred to Ayushman Bharat, the health insurance scheme that aims to provide cover to over 10 crore families.