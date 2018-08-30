Kumaraswamy worried if govt would survive: BJP slams Cong-JD(S) alliance

In a tweet in Kannada, the BJP said in 100 days, the only achievement was shedding tears everywhere even as development went for a toss.

In a Facebook post with a close-up picture of Kumaraswamy in tears, the saffron party flayed the coalition government for not issuing a single 'loan waiver certificate'.

Bengaluru: As the JD(S)-Congress coalition ministry in Karnataka completed 100 days in office, BJP on Thursday lashed out at the H D Kumaraswamy government alleging that development had gone for a toss and the chief minister was worried whether his government would survive or not.

The BJP took to social media to attack the government, bombarding it with a series of Facebook posts over its functioning. "Kumaranna has no desire to take part in the celebrations of 100 days of the coalition government. For, he is worried whether the government will survive or not," the BJP said in a post.

In another Facebook post with a close-up picture of Kumaraswamy in tears, the saffron party flayed the coalition government for not issuing a single 'loan waiver certificate' though the JD(S) had stated that within 24 hours of coming to power it would waive entire farm loans.

"The chief minister has insulted the farmers with his arrogant statement that they voted for caste in the election and sold their votes for money," the Facebook post read. Due to government's inability, Bengaluru ranked 216th place in the Swachch Survekshan or the cleanliness survey initiated by the Central government, BJP said.

Taking on the government on corruption, the BJP said ministers were involved in transfers and posting business.

Commenting on the functioning of the government, BJP state leader C N Ashwathnarayan said the government has been formed by Congress and JD(S) to address each other's concern. "The two parties joined hands to grab power. It is only a self-serving government," Ashwathnarayan said.