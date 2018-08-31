The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 30, 2018 | Last Update : 09:03 PM IST

India, All India

Cops treated me like terrorist: Varavara Rao's son-in-law to move SC against search

PTI
Published : Aug 30, 2018, 8:51 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2018, 8:51 pm IST

Rao's son-in-law said, 'They didn't leave me even while I was answering nature's call. They read intimate letters between me and my wife.'

Poet-Social activist Varavara Rao as he returns home to be placed under house arrest, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Poet-Social activist Varavara Rao as he returns home to be placed under house arrest, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Prof K Satyanarayana, son-in-law of Telugu poet Varavara Rao who is under house arrest in the Koregaon-Bhima violence case, on Thursday said he would approach the Supreme Court against the methods used by police to search his house on August 28.

Satyanarayana, who is the Head of Department of Cultural Studies and Dean of inter-disciplinary studies at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), also expressed his apprehension that the police might implicate him in the same case as his father-in-law was.

"They (police) treated me like I am a terrorist. They did not leave me even while I was answering nature's call. They even took out and started reading personal and intimate letters between me and my wife written before our marriage. My wife objected to that. I told them that they were hurting human sentiments also," he said.

On August 28, Maharashtra Police conducted searches in various cities and arrested five persons, including Rao, for their alleged links with Maoists.

The houses of Varavara Rao, his two daughters and a journalist were searched in Hyderabad.

"I am going to the Supreme Court. The same team (which is arguing for Varavara Rao), they found my case to be a fit case (to be challenged). I am also submitting details to them today. They will bring this up before the Supreme Court," Satyanarayana told PTI.

He said the police also seized his academic work of the past 20 years.

"I pleaded with them that there is no case against me. The only reason that they raided my house is that I am the son-in-law of Varavara Rao," Satyanarayana said.

He alleged that police asked him to sign a paper which was written in Marathi, after they seized some pen drives, laptops, hard disk and other material from his house.

He said the paper (after being translated) revealed that it was a document pertaining to his in-laws' house search.

When contacted, Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Shivaji Bodkhe said they do not need any warrant for searching houses in the case.

He also dismissed the allegations made by the family members of the arrested activist.

"They have all rights to make allegations. No warrant is required (for searches), no personal remarks made (during searches). We have all the proceedings video recorded. Each and every second has been recorded. Our officers have not made any personal remarks other than their work," Bodkhe told PTI over phone.

Pavana, wife of Satyanarayana and daughter of Rao, said the questions posed to her by some police officials during the search were "indecent".

"They were asking me why I do not look like a Hindu? They asked me--Why don't you wear traditional ornaments worn by married Hindu women? I consider these questions as indecent. Talking about my appearance and my way of dressing and my lifestyle, as a woman activist I certainly consider as indecent, though they were not rude with us," she said.

They also made negative comments about EFLU, saying such universities were useless for society, Pavana alleged.

Tags: varavara rao, koregaon-bhima violence case, supreme court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

2

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

3

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

4

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

5

Saudi women now head to race tracks after driving ban ends

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With their films up for release, Bollywood celebrities were spotted at respective promotional events in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha ups style, Pataakha gets Arijit touch, Loveratri, Laila Majnu pairs’ moves

Amitabh Bachchan launched the latest season of his popular TV game show ‘Kaun Banga Crorepati’ in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Time to brush up your GK again as Big B is back with latest season of KBC

Bollywood stars were spotted in various parts of the country as they promoted their upcoming films. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Abhishek, Kajol, Sui Dhaaga, Stree leads take their films across the country

Several Bollywood stars were showstoppers on day five, the last, of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena gives LFW fitting finale with elegant appearance, others also shine

It was the most star-studded day, the fourth of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Kangana, Varun, Malaika, expectant Neha-Angad, others’ classy ramp walks

Several Bollywood celebrities made an appearance on day 3 of the Lakme Fashion Week held in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

LFW: Janhvi, Shahid, Disha, Karisma, others ace fashion game on the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham